PHOTO: Disney-Pixar’s “The Incredibles 2” inspires exclusive art for D23 Expo 2017

Gorgeous new “Incredibles” artwork has debuted on the official D23 Expo 2017 app to go along with “The Incredibles 2” signing event.
Director Brad Bird and producers Nicole Paradis Grindle and John Walker will be taking part in a signing on July 14 at 12:00PM. The exclusive art promoting the signing features the new “Incredibles 2” logo in the center along with the superhero family and other characters from the first movie.
The artwork definitely builds excitement for the signing event and new movie. Plot details are still under wraps, but Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and composer Michael Giacchino are returning for the sequel.
The D23 Expo 2017 app is available now through iTunes and Google Play. “The Incredibles 2” arrives in theaters on June 15, 2018.
D23 Expo 2017 takes place from July 14 – 16. For more information, visit the D23 website.
JJ
A few interesting observations about that poster:
1) All the characters seem to be the same age as the original film (contrary to rumors we’ve been hearing.)
2) There are more superheroes in the background, some wearing “capes.”
3) Why is there a raccoon? Is this a new character poking fun at Rocket Racoon from Guardians of the Galaxy?