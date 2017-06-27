Full D23 Expo 2017 schedule revealed as Disney’s biggest fan event approaches

Golly! We’re just a little over two weeks away from “The Ultimate Disney Fan Event” in Anaheim, California– D23 Expo 2017! The biennial convention is held at the Anaheim Convention Center just across the street from the Disneyland Resort.

As of today, the entire schedule for D23 Expo 2017 is up and available on the event’s official website— all panels, presentations, and performances are present for perusal and planning purposes.

Highlights include Pixar and Walt Disney Animation’s showcase on Friday afternoon (where you can learn more about “Coco” and “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2”) and Disney Live-Action, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm on Saturday morning (where there’s sure to be some Earth-shattering announcements from the worlds of superheroes and Jedi Knights.)

Also new to the schedule is Celebration of an Animated Classic: “The Lion King”– wherein producer Don Hahn, director Rob Minkoff, and animators Tony Bancroft and Mark Henn, along with some very special guests, “reveal the secrets behind the making of the timeless animated classic.”

All that and much, much more (including big news from the Disney theme parks) await fans at D23 Expo 2017. Be sure to visit the event’s official website for more information and ticketing resources.